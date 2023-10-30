Viewers Switch Off BBC's Survivor Reboot After Two Episodes

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

SURVIVOR viewers have 'switched off' the BBC reboot after just two episodes - fuming 'this is terrible!'The castaways were marooned in a tropical location before being divided into two tribes and forced to compete against one another for rewards or immunity from being voted off. Even though two castaways were sent home across the first two episodes, it wasn't enough to keep some viewers watching.- one wrote: "This is terrible. So terrible I’m going to switch over to watch Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey on C4 #Survivor."Now The Sun has FIVE WhatsApp channels to join - from news or sport to showbiz Another added: "Good grief. Is this really what the #BBC think the great British public want to watch on a Saturday night? #Survivor."version! No flint but an actual lighter! Too much food! Lazy filming location… Joel isn’t a good fit either." Others were more generous and felt the show got off to a decent start after so many years off screen. One wrote: "Late to Survivor but it looks like it has potential. There's some great pass/agg chat going on here."Strictly fury as spoiler is leaked and couple get boot after dance off Another tweeted: "Well I really enjoyed that - a pretty good start! Thought the opening challenge was fun and well edited, and a good choice of first immunity challenge too." Meanwhile a third commented: "watching episode two on iplayer rn and it’s already better than the premier

