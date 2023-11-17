Viewers criticize 'unfunny' hosts of Children in Need 2023

Children in Need 2023 viewers slammed 'unfunny' hosts Mel Giedroyc and Jason Manford after they performed a 'painful' comedy sketch during Friday's live show. The annual BBC telethon, which raises money for disadvantaged kids, saw the duo donning outlandish wigs to play 1970s news presenters. Reading out humorous headlines for the cameras fans at home were left unimpressed and branded the skit 'rubbish' and 'really bad'.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one said: 'These presenters are so UNFUNNY'. While a second wrote: 'The sketch by Mel and Jason was really bad'. Awkward: Children in Need viewers slammed 'unfunny' hosts Mel Giedroyc and Jason Manford after they performed a comedy sketch during Friday's live show Unimpressed: The annual BBC telethon, which raises money for disadvantaged kids, saw the duo donning outlandish wigs to play 1970s news presenters A third said: 'That was painful!'. And: 'Looking forward to this till I saw blood rubbish unfunny Mel Giedroyc is one of the presenters ....why

