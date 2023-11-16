Video shows Israeli fighter jets destroying home of Hamas leader in air strike

This is the moment Israeli fighter jets destroyed the home of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza in a withering airstrike. Video shows the air strike tearing through Haniyeh's home before it erupts into a huge fireball, sending debris flying through the air. Haniyeh, considered the terrorist group's overall leader, has lived in Doha, Qatar for several years.

But the IDF said his house was being used as a 'meeting point for Hamas' senior leaders to direct terror attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers'. Haniyeh, who is said to have a net worth of more than £2.4 billion, is a father of 13 children and had been in hiding since 2019. German tabloid Bild reports that he often jets between Tehran, Istanbul, Moscow and Cairo in his private jet to meet leaders in friendly nations, and two of his sons Maaz and Abdel Salam are often seen in Instagram posts lounging on hotel beds in Istanbul or Doh

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLUK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NECN: Israeli Military Enters Gaza's Largest Hospital in Operation Against HamasThe Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants use the hospital for military operations, jeopardizing its protected status. The military warned Hamas to cease all military activities within the hospital, but they did not comply.

Source: NECN | Read more »

TIME: Israeli military enters Gaza hospital in operation against HamasThe Israeli military conducted a targeted operation against Hamas in Gaza 's largest hospital. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the facility.

Source: TIME | Read more »

SKYNEWS: Israeli Soldiers Unable to Rescue Family Trapped in Kibbutz Amid Hamas AttacksA family in a kibbutz in Israel was trapped and unable to escape as Hamas fighters rampaged through the area. Israeli soldiers were unable to rescue them due to the presence of Hamas gunmen. The family sought refuge in a neighbor's house, but their safe room was a small, airtight space with no electricity.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: Israeli military enters Gaza's Al Shifa hospital in targeted operationThe Israeli military has entered Gaza 's biggest hospital, Al Shifa, in what it says is a targeted operation that has killed several Hamas militants. The IDF called on Hamas terrorists present in the hospital to surrender. The IDF has warned that Hamas' use of the hospital jeopardizes its protected status under international law.

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

İTVNEWS: IDF Claims to Find Hamas Tunnel Leading to Children's Hospital in Gaza CityThe Israel Defence Force (IDF) say they have found a Hamas tunnel leading to a children’s hospital in Gaza City – where In footage posted by IDF on Monday, their spokesperson Daniel Hagari said it was “clear evidence” the terror organisation had been operating from the hospital basement.

Source: itvnews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Piers Corbyn sparks fury with conspiracy theory about Hamas atrocitiesPiers Corbyn has sparked fury by venting a vile conspiracy theory about last month's Hamas atrocities in Israel being a 'false flag operation' - after his brother Jeremy repeatedly refused to call the group terrorists.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »