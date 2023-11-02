Video Shows Commuters Chanting Antisemitic Slogans on Paris Metro

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Shocking video shows commuters on the Paris metro chanting antisemitic slogans. French prosecutors are investigating a surge in antisemitic markings across the capital. France has seen a spike in antisemitic attacks in the last three weeks.

Video shows driver taking 'laughing gas' before killing teenage cousin in crashCameron Hughes, 23, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, has been jailed for seven and half years. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas shares video it claims shows clashes with Israeli forcesHamas has shared a video that the group claims shows clashes with Israeli forces. Read more ⮕

Eyewitness video shows Gaza's Indonesian Hospital overrun with woundedWounded people of all ages filled the corridors and the floors at Gaza's Indonesian Hospital on Tuesday following Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza. Read more ⮕

Nail-biters urged to quit after nauseating video shows 'what lurks beneath'The habit can be tough to kick, but an up close look will have biters thinking twice before putting their fingers near their mouth. Read more ⮕

Southern Urges Commuters to Work from Home as Storm Ciarán ApproachesSouthern Railway warns commuters of travel disruption and unlikely rail replacement transport as Storm Ciarán brings strong winds and heavy rain to the South East. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Protesters call for Gaza ceasefire in Liverpool Street station demoCommuters watch as protesters stage a sit-down protest in Liverpool Street station Read more ⮕