Victorian Guesthouse for Sale on Idyllic Scottish Island

The Ardyne guesthouse in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute is up for sale. The 10-bedroom guesthouse comes with large private gardens and stunning views over the bay. It is listed for £425,000 and reportedly sees a turnover of £100,000 to £200,000. The Isle of Bute offers a peaceful and relaxed lifestyle.





