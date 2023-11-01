Victoria Coren Mitchell and David Mitchell's adorable baby name meaning

BBC star Victoria Coren Mitchell has welcomed her second child with her comedian husband David Mitchell, and revealed the little one's adorable name.

The 51 year old Only Connect presenter announced the joyful news on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. On Wednesday, Victoria posted: "Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks. Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day."The happy news was also confirmed in The Times with a birth announcement which announcement read: "MITCHELL on 26th June October 2023 to Victoria and David, a daughter, June Violet sister to Barbara.

The TV couple are seemingly big fans of the name, which may hold sentimental value, as their eldest daughter is called Barbara Elizabeth June Mitchell.Primarily used for girls, Violet is a much-loved name in the literary and media community, featuring in famous tales such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Disney’s The Incredibles. headtopics.com

Victoria and David, 49, first met in 2007 at a film premiere, where they were introduced by fellow comedian David Baddiel. Victoria once shared: "He specifically said to me, 'There's David Mitchell over there, I think you should probably marry him, I'll get the ball rolling by introducing you.'"

Victoria's husband David shared in his 2012 autobiography, Back Story: "I was pretty sure she was flirting, but was unwilling to believe my instincts as that seemed too good to be true."

Victoria Coren Mitchell, 51, gives birth to second child with David MitchellOnly Connect presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell has welcomed her second child with comedian David Mitchell, and the couple announced the happy news on social media earlier today Read more ⮕

Victoria Coren Mitchell announces birth of second child with husband David MitchellVictoria Coren Mitchell, 51, announced she had a second child with comedian David Mitchell. Read more ⮕

Victoria Coren Mitchell and Husband David Welcome Baby DaughterVictoria Coren Mitchell and her husband David have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby daughter named June Violet. The news was confirmed on Twitter by the TV host, who also shared a photo of herself in a red cloak. Victoria is already a mother to eight-year-old daughter Barbara. The announcement was later published in The Times. Read more ⮕

BBC star Victoria Coren gives birth to second child with David MitchellThe 51-year-old Only Connect presenter announced the news of the birth of their second child on social media on Wednesday, November 1. Read more ⮕

Victoria Coren clarifies tweet was not a Halloween costumeOnly Connect star Victoria Coren clarifies the assumption made by fans regarding her recent tweet and shares details about her marriage to David Mitchell. Read more ⮕

Victoria (And David) Beckham’s Personal Trainer Shares VB’s Workout SecretsVictoria and David Beckham’s personal trainer, Bobby Rich, shares the workout routine they follow to look and feel their best. Read for all the details of Victoria Beckham's workout routine. Read more ⮕