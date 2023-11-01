Victoria Coren Mitchell and David Mitchell's adorable baby name meaning

BBC star Victoria Coren Mitchell has welcomed her second child with her comedian husband David Mitchell, and revealed the little one's adorable name.
The 51 year old Only Connect presenter announced the joyful news on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter. On Wednesday, Victoria posted: "Many people are assuming my tweet yesterday was a Halloween costume. Not at all; last week I had a baby and nothing currently fits me except cloaks. Luckily, Only Connect is a pre-record. Happy All Saints Day."The happy news was also confirmed in The Times with a birth announcement which announcement read: "MITCHELL on 26th June October 2023 to Victoria and David, a daughter, June Violet sister to Barbara.
The TV couple are seemingly big fans of the name, which may hold sentimental value, as their eldest daughter is called Barbara Elizabeth June Mitchell.Primarily used for girls, Violet is a much-loved name in the literary and media community, featuring in famous tales such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Disney's The Incredibles.
Victoria and David, 49, first met in 2007 at a film premiere, where they were introduced by fellow comedian David Baddiel. Victoria once shared: "He specifically said to me, 'There's David Mitchell over there, I think you should probably marry him, I'll get the ball rolling by introducing you.'"
Victoria's husband David shared in his 2012 autobiography, Back Story: "I was pretty sure she was flirting, but was unwilling to believe my instincts as that seemed too good to be true."