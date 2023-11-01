Victoria Coren Mitchell, 51, announces baby after secret pregnancy

Victoria Coren Mitchell and husband David Mitchell have welcomed their second child together (Picture: Getty Images) TV star Victoria Coren Mitchell has given birth to her second child. The Only Connect star is married to Peep Show actor David Mitchell, and the couple are already parents to daughter Barbara Elizabeth June Mitchell, who they welcomed in 2015. Now Victoria, 51, has revealed they have added another to their brood, as the star announced she recently gave birth to another daughter.

Happy All Saints Day!’ Victoria and David had chosen to keep the pregnancy a secret, and Victoria initially did not reveal any details about their child including their name or sex. She and David already have daughter Barbara, now eight, together (Picture: WireImage) However an announcement appeared in The Times which read: ‘MITCHELL – on 26th October 2023 to Victoria and David, a daughter, June Violet sister to Barbara.

