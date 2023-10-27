Victor Osimhen problem, Andre Trindade hijack, Assan Ouedraogo talks

One of the highlights of last night's 5-1 win against Toulouse was 19-year-old Luke Chambers making his Liverpool debut.

He'll be looking to nail down that starting spot at left back whilst Andy Robertson remains out of action, and here is his first message after such a massive personal achievement:

Read more:

EchoWhatsOn »

Victor Osimhen problem, Andre Trindade hijack, Assan Ouedraogo talksLiverpool transfer news, rumours, gossip and speculation including the latest on Victor Osimhen, Andre Trindade, Assan Ouedraogo and more Read more ⮕

Victor Osimhen and Napoli 'frost' could give Liverpool major transfer boostA look at the latest Liverpool transfer news involving Victor Osimhen, Assan Ouedraogo, Lenny Yoro Read more ⮕

Emily Andre sparks major fan reaction with new update following pregnancy announcementPeter Andre's wife is stepmother to Princess and Junior Andre… Read more ⮕

Napoli sporting director reveals chance of Liverpool and Chelsea-linked Osimhen leaving in JanuaryNapoli sporting director Mauro Meluso has dismissed the chance of Liverpool and Chelsea-linked Victor Osimhen leaving the Serie A side in January. Read more ⮕

- Victor Osimhen reveals he would rather play in the USA with Lionel Messi than move to the Saudi Pro League after summer link with Al-HilalVictor Osimhen would prefer to join MLS to play with Lionel Messi rather than making a move to the Saudi Pro League after summer link with Al-Hilal. Read more ⮕

Arsenal tipped to ‘beat’ Liverpool to €40m key January signing for three reasons after ‘hijack reveal’Arsenal have been tipped to beat Premier League rivals Liverpool in the race to sign Brazil international Andre Trindade from Fluminense. Read more ⮕