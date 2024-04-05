Victims of "Brushing Scam" Receive Unsolicited Books in the Post

Anita Whitnell and other individuals claim they have become victims of a " brushing scam " after receiving books in the post despite not ordering them. The scam involves online sellers sending out items without any actual purchases to boost their profiles.

Consumer group WHICH defines this scam as "brushing scams". Victims are concerned about how their personal information is being obtained.

Brushing Scam Unsolicited Books Online Sellers Consumer Group Personal Information

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Serpent killer spotted in London brushing up against holidaymakersFrench serial killer Charles Sobhraj, known as The Serpent, has been filmed on London's Westminster bridge wearing a false beard and wig, surrounded by unsuspecting tourists

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Prince William issues urgent statement on environment after brushing off Princess Kate’s Photoshop drama...Prince William issues urgent statement on environment after brushing off Princess Kate’s Photoshop drama

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Princess Kate's Photoshop DramaPrince William issues urgent statement on environment after brushing off Princess Kate’s Photoshop drama

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle break their silence on Princess Kate’s edited picture saga in Archewell s...Prince William issues urgent statement on environment after brushing off Princess Kate’s Photoshop drama

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Paul O'Grady's dogs each receive 'five-figure sum' for best possible careLate TV star Paul O'Grady has left behind a sizeable £15.5m in his will, including £125,000 set aside specially to care for his five pet dogs - Nancy, Arfur, Conchita, Eddie and Sausage

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Love Rat review: Sally Lindsay is marvellous as a romance scam victimThe ex-Coronation Street star was convincing as a con victim struggling with mid-life loneliness

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »