Victim's Mother Finds Peace After Gang Members Shot Dead by Police

The weeping mother of a young girl brutally gang-raped by armed thugs said after nine of them were shot dead by South African police: 'My daughter will now get peace from this'. The 52-year-old mum added: 'I will be able to sleep at last and I know my daughter will have peace in her heart as she knows that she will never ever see those boys again. 'It is so hard every day having to live with having seen your daughter raped in front of you' she said.
The life of the traumatised mother-of-two was turned upside down when the gang who terrorised their neighbourhood for a year broke their way into her home targeting her daughter. The violent gang of 11 young men aged between 18 and 22 had been behind a vicious mini-crime wave in the suburb of Durban for over a year and were wanted for at least five murder
Gang Rape Armed Thugs South African Police Peace Relief Crime Wave Murder
