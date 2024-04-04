Victim's Mother Finds Peace After Gang Members Shot Dead by Police

The weeping mother of a young girl brutally gang-raped by armed thugs said after nine of them were shot dead by South African police: 'My daughter will now get peace from this'. The 52-year-old mum added: 'I will be able to sleep at last and I know my daughter will have peace in her heart as she knows that she will never ever see those boys again. 'It is so hard every day having to live with having seen your daughter raped in front of you' she said.

The life of the traumatised mother-of-two was turned upside down when the gang who terrorised their neighbourhood for a year broke their way into her home targeting her daughter. The violent gang of 11 young men aged between 18 and 22 had been behind a vicious mini-crime wave in the suburb of Durban for over a year and were wanted for at least five murder

Gang Rape Armed Thugs South African Police Peace Relief Crime Wave Murder

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mother of Nottingham attacks victim joins calls to overhaul murder lawsEmma Webber said it was ‘abhorrent’ that murder charges against her son Barnaby’s killer Valdo Calocane were not pursued.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Mother of Nottingham attacks victim joins calls to overhaul murder lawsEmma Webber said it was ‘abhorrent’ that murder charges against her son Barnaby’s killer Valdo Calocane were not pursued.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Ex-Man City star Robinho ARRESTED after judges ruled he will serve his nine-year rape sentence in Brazil...Court finds Ex-Man City star Robinho ‘brutally humiliated gang rape victim’

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Belfast man sent video to teenage sextortion victim’s mother, court toldJonathan Playfair's Appeal Court bid to have sentence cut fails as judge lambasts his “callous and calculating” behaviour

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Mother of Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber blasts police ‘mistruths’ after force is put in special...The mother of knife attack victim Barnaby Webber has called for change from Nottinghamshire Police after the force was placed into special measures by a watchdog.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Mother of knife victim welcomes Northants violence strategyCheri Curran said a new drive against serious violence in the county is 'absolutely outstanding'.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »