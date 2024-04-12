Vicky McClure Returns in Season 3 of Spy Thriller Series

Vicky McClure returns to screens in the third season of a popular spy thriller series. She plays Mrs Jones , a main character in the adaption of the Alex Rider book series. In season three, it is revealed that Mrs Jones knows more about Alex's past than she initially let on. Vicky's character becomes increasingly concerned for the teenage spy throughout the season. When Alex breaks into her home, she is held at gunpoint but manages to press a panic button and go into hiding.

After the attack, she resolves her friendship with Alex and reveals that she didn't order the kill on his father

