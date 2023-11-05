Vicarage Road's Annual Firework Display: A Blast from the Past

Vicarage Road has hosted various events other than football, including an annual firework display called Fireworks to Music. The first display took place in 1981 and featured pyrotechnics accompanied by music from space films. The displays continued for about a decade but ended due to obstructed views caused by the construction of stands. These pictures from the 1986 display show Disney characters being popular with the younger crowd.

