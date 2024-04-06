Vibrant International Market Returns to Nottingham

As I stroll through Nottingham 's Old Market Square , I'm greeted by the vibrant colours of the award-winning International Market , back in town from April 3 until Sunday, April 7. The annual market opens its gates from 10am until 7pm, Wednesday through to Saturday, and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday. With around 40 stalls and a handful of food trucks , there's no shortage of delights to discover – from handcrafted jewellery to exotic ciders, this market promises something for everyone.
As I approach, the fluttering flags above the food stalls catch my eye, signalling the market's lively presence from a distance. Navigating through the bustling Old Market Square, I find the market conveniently nestled among the shops, making it easily accessible for both locals and tourists alike. Despite the tranquil morning hours, the market gradually buzzes with activity as the day progresses, reaching its peak in the afternoo
International Market Nottingham Old Market Square Stalls Food Trucks Jewellery Ciders Tourists
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »