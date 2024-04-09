Vets Issue Guidance on Extreme Dog Body Conformations to Avoid

Exaggerated characteristics can leave dogs with severe health issues. Vets now issue guidance on the body conformations owners should avoid. From Dachshunds' long bodies to Pugs' squashed faces, many of the most popular dog breeds are known for their extreme bodies. While these exaggerated characteristics are often perceived as 'cute', they can leave dogs with severe health issues, and as a result, a poor quality of life .

Now, vets have issued new guidance on the 10 extreme body conformations that owners should aim to avoid. This includes a bulging or domed skull, twisted legs, a sloped back, and protruding eyes. 'No owner ever wants an unhealthy dog but the huge popularity of dogs with extreme conformations suggests that many owners have not fully grasped the link between body shape and quality of life for dogs,' said Dr Dan O'Neill, Associate Professor for Companion Animal Epidemiology at the Royal Veterinary College (RVC)

