Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix with Dominant Performance

Max Verstappen stormed to his third victory of the season with a dominant display at the Japanese Grand Prix . He hit back after his first DNF in over two years in Australia with a commanding drive, winning by 12.5s. Carlos Sainz made it another podium finish in the lead Ferrari with a strong drive, overtaking Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in the final stint of the race. Leclerc recovered from a poor qualifying with an impressive drive to fourth - making the most of his one-stop strategy.

Norris finished fifth, while Fernando Alonso held off George Russell and Oscar Piastri to keep sixth.The race faced an early delay after Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon crashed out on the first lap. The red flag and Safety Car came out, before a grand prix which was dominated by differing strategies to cope with tyre degradatio

