Verstappen wins Japanese Grand Prix as Mercedes seals constructors' title

Carlos Sainz completed the podium ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc , who popped up in Perez's race and gained several places from his mid-pack grid spot by completing a rare Suzuka one-stop strategy. At the first start, polesitter Verstappen easily led Perez away from the line, with the action occurring far back in the pack as the medium-starting RB cars got swamped by soft-shod rivals.

When they raced into Turn 3, Ricciardo moved over on Albon – unsighted that the Williams was on his right-hand side – and the pair speared into the barriers at the start of the Esses. The race was immediately stopped and a near 30-minute delay took place as the tyre wall was repaired. In the second standing start, Verstappen again maintained his lead away from pole, this time chopping more aggressively across his team-mate's nose on the downhill run to the opening corner

