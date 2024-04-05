Verstappen tops rain-affected Japanese GP practice

Max Verstappen topped the one session of dry practice running that took place on an otherwise rain-affected Friday at the Japanese Grand Prix , while Williams suffered a fresh setback.
With world championship leaders Red Bull bringing their first significant car upgrade of the season to Suzuka, Verstappen led team-mate Sergio Perez in a one-two at the head of the Practice One timesheet ahead of Ferrari's Melbourne victor Carlos Sainz in a session that saw Logan Sargeant crash out in his Williams. But there was no significant running in Practice Two as rain arrived before the session and then continued during the hour, with only a handful of lap times completed by drivers as a result. Friday practice timesheets: Practice One | Practice TwoWhen to watch the Japanese GP on Sky SportsStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppImproved conditions in the closing minutes did allow a brief window of dry-tyre runnin
Max Verstappen Japanese Grand Prix Practice Rain Williams Red Bull Sergio Perez Carlos Sainz
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »