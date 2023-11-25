Verstappen takes pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix

In a final qualifying session where the soft tyres were good for just a single flying lap – unlike the multiple fliers seen last week in Las Vegas – Lewis Hamilton was also knocked out in Q2 for Mercedes and Sergio Perez rued a track limits mistake in the other RB19. In Q3, Verstappen put in a 1m23.445s on his first of two runs, with the world champion well clear of the rest at this stage as he was the only one to use new tyres.
On the second runs, Verstappen ran at the rear of the group of leaders to this point, but was unable to improve his time. The rest did, but not by enough, with Leclerc going from just over a second off after the first Q3 runs to shoot up to second on his final attempt – ending up 0.139s to Verstappen. Piastri took third ahead of George Russell, who climbed the order with Q3's quickest time in the final sector to rise to fourth. Lando Norris had looked like Verstappen's biggest threat but he blew his shot with the new tyres right at the end due to a massive sideways moment at Turn 13 which cost the Briton 0.4s in the lap's final third alon
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Ferrari Surprises with Front Row Lockout at Turkish Grand PrixFerrari shocks everyone with a one-two start at the Turkish Grand Prix, leaving Max Verstappen behind. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz secure the team's first front-row lockout since the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix.
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »