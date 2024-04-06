Verstappen takes pole position for Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen will lead an all- Red Bull front row at Suzuka after topping qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday. McLaren ended up as Red Bull 's nearest challenger on a single-lap, with Lando Norris putting his MCL38 third on the grid behind Sergio Perez's RB20. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz , the winner of the Australian GP a fortnight ago, will line up fourth ahead of the top Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso.

What time does the Japanese Grand Prix start? The Japanese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+9 GMT) at the Suzuka Circuit on Sunda

Max Verstappen Red Bull Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Mclaren Lando Norris Ferrari Carlos Sainz

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Motorsport / 🏆 11. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualifies on pole position at Japanese Grand PrixMax Verstappen’s run of pole positions now stretches back to the last race of last season.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Verstappen Secures Pole Position at Japanese Grand PrixMax Verstappen continues his dominance in qualifying by securing pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix. He beats his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez by 0.066 seconds, while Lando Norris finishes as the best of the rest. Verstappen's run of pole positions now extends to the last race of the previous season.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen on pole position for Red BullMax Verstappen leads a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix with McLaren's Lando Norris best of the rest.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Verstappen tops rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix practiceMax Verstappen led the one session of dry practice running at the Japanese Grand Prix, while Williams faced a fresh setback. Red Bull brought their first significant car upgrade of the season to Suzuka.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Verstappen sets the pace in first practice for Japanese Grand PrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen takes the lead in the first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, while Williams faces more difficulties. Verstappen's time of 1:20.056 puts him at the top of the timesheets, with teammate Sergio Perez close behind. The session was interrupted by a crash from Logan Sargeant.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Verstappen sets the pace in first practice for Japanese Grand PrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen takes the lead in the first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, while Williams faces more difficulties. Verstappen's time of 1:20.056 puts him at the top of the timesheets, with teammate Sergio Perez close behind. The session was interrupted by a crash from Logan Sargeant.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »