Verstappen takes pole position at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen claimed pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix , narrowly beating his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez . Verstappen dominated the first two parts of the session, but Perez's final flying lap saw him finish just 0.

066s behind. Lando Norris took third, followed by Carlos Sainz. Fernando Alonso finished fifth, while Lance Stroll had a disappointing performance and will start from P16.

Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Pole Position Japanese Grand Prix Red Bull Lando Norris Carlos Sainz Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll

