Verstappen sets the pace in first practice for Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen sets the pace in first practice for the Japanese Grand Prix , while Williams continues to struggle. Verstappen, the reigning champion, leads the drivers' standings and topped the timesheets with a time of 1:20.

056. His teammate Sergio Perez was his closest challenger, 0.181 seconds behind. The session was briefly halted due to a crash by Logan Sargeant, adding to Williams' troubles.

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops first practice as Sargeant crashesLogan Sargeant crashes heavily in first practice at the Japanese Grand Prix to heap further problems on his Williams team.

Verstappen sets the pace in first practice for Japanese Grand PrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen takes the lead in the first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, while Williams faces more difficulties. Verstappen's time of 1:20.056 puts him at the top of the timesheets, with teammate Sergio Perez close behind. The session was interrupted by a crash from Logan Sargeant.

Verstappen Expected to Dominate Japanese Grand Prix Despite Ferrari's Recent WinFerrari expects Max Verstappen to be the dominant force in the Japanese Grand Prix despite their recent victory in Australia. Verstappen failed to win in Melbourne as Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc across the finish line. However, Verstappen has a strong track record in Japan and is expected to perform well. The race has been moved to spring from its usual autumn date.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to miss Japanese Grand PrixIt is understood that Wolff’s decision to miss the race in Suzuka on April 7 was taken before the start of the new season.

BREAKING: Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff to miss the Japanese Grand PrixToto Wolff will not be in attendance at the Japanese Grand Prix in early April...

