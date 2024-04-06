Verstappen Secures Pole Position at Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen stormed to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix as his dominance in qualifying continued. The world champion has locked out the first spot on the grid this season and there was no answer to his pace at Suzuka . His time of one minute 28.197 beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez into second place by just 0.066 seconds, while McLaren’s Lando Norris was the best of the rest.

Verstappen’s run of pole positions now stretches back to the last race of last season and he is now toasting a third pole in Japan.The Dutchman never looked like being beaten and was quickest across all three qualifying sessions – as well as Saturday morning’s final practice. He is aiming to get back on track after retiring in Melbourne and the rest of the field will be concerned that he could drive off into the distance from the start.“Overall this track is sensitive with the tyres and when you want to go to the limit it doesn’t always work out but what is important is being on pol

Max Verstappen Pole Position Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying Dominance Suzuka Red Bull Sergio Perez Lando Norris

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen on pole position for Red BullMax Verstappen leads a Red Bull one-two in qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix with McLaren's Lando Norris best of the rest.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Verstappen tops rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix practiceMax Verstappen led the one session of dry practice running at the Japanese Grand Prix, while Williams faced a fresh setback. Red Bull brought their first significant car upgrade of the season to Suzuka.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Verstappen sets the pace in first practice for Japanese Grand PrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen takes the lead in the first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, while Williams faces more difficulties. Verstappen's time of 1:20.056 puts him at the top of the timesheets, with teammate Sergio Perez close behind. The session was interrupted by a crash from Logan Sargeant.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Verstappen sets the pace in first practice for Japanese Grand PrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen takes the lead in the first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, while Williams faces more difficulties. Verstappen's time of 1:20.056 puts him at the top of the timesheets, with teammate Sergio Perez close behind. The session was interrupted by a crash from Logan Sargeant.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Japanese Grand Prix: Max Verstappen tops first practice as Sargeant crashesLogan Sargeant crashes heavily in first practice at the Japanese Grand Prix to heap further problems on his Williams team.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Verstappen Expected to Dominate Japanese Grand Prix Despite Ferrari's Recent WinFerrari expects Max Verstappen to be the dominant force in the Japanese Grand Prix despite their recent victory in Australia. Verstappen failed to win in Melbourne as Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc across the finish line. However, Verstappen has a strong track record in Japan and is expected to perform well. The race has been moved to spring from its usual autumn date.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »