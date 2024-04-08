Verstappen responds to Wolff's claim, hints at Mercedes move

Max Verstappen responds to Toto Wolff 's claim that nobody will catch him in the F1 2024 World Championship , stating that Wolff has said a lot of nice things about him lately. Verstappen currently leads the Drivers' Championship and Red Bull leads the Constructors' standings.

Wolff's comments come amidst speculation of Verstappen joining Mercedes in 2025.

Max Verstappen Toto Wolff F1 World Championship Mercedes Red Bull Drivers' Championship Constructors' Standings

