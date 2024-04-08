Verstappen Reacts to Wolff's Claim about World Championship Battle

Max Verstappen reacts to Toto Wolff 's claim that this year's world championship battle is already over. Verstappen secured his third victory in four races at the Japanese Grand Prix , maintaining his lead in the drivers' championship . Wolff believes that no one will be able to catch Verstappen this year, praising his driving skills and the performance of his car. Verstappen hopes to catch up to the McLarens and Ferrari s and fight for second place.

He also mentions Wolff's recent positive comments about him but remains focused on taking the season race by race

