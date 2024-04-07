Verstappen, Perez, and Sainz Discuss On-Track Incident

Race winner Max Verstappen , runner-up Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz came together in the immediate aftermath of the race to see highlights of what happened on-track. RB’s Ricciardo and Williams’ Albon collided on the first lap at Suzuka, prompting a red flag and a Safety Car to emerge.In the cooldown room afterwards, Sainz said: “That was a big shunt, huh?” Verstappen said: “You could see Daniel looking left, at the left side. It’s really unfortunate.

”The podium finishers were intrigued by their rivals’ choices.Verstappen replied: “You could have done it, but for us it was probably slower. And you would have struggled on the tyres.”Verstappen’s win ahead of teammate Perez represented the third time in four grands prix than Red Bull have sealed a 1-2 finish. Ferrari’s Sainz, the only other grand prix winner aside from the Red Bulls either this year or last, completed the podiu

Verstappen Perez Sainz On-Track Incident Race Red Bull Podium Finish

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CRASH_NET_F1 / 🏆 100. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

F1 Australian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Sainz, PerezFormula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen beat Carlos Sainz to pole position for the Australian Grand Prix after clinching a 1m15.915s on his final run of Q3.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Perez: Sainz would have 'absolutely' won F1 Australian GP against VerstappenRed Bull driver Sergio Perez believes Ferrari's Carlos Sainz would 'absolutely' have won Formula 1's Australian GP even if Max Verstappen hadn't hit trouble.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Verstappen Wins the Race Ahead of Perez, Sainz, Leclerc, Norris, Alonso, Russell, Piastri, Hamilton and TsunodaMax Verstappen secures a dominant victory in the race, finishing ahead of Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton, and Yuki Tsunoda. The race saw intense battles and incidents, including a collision between George Russell and Oscar Piastri. Carlos Sainz impressively overtakes Lewis Hamilton and takes the lead after the final pit stop. Sainz ultimately wins the race as Verstappen rejoins in second place.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Carlos Sainz to Red Bull rumours in overdrive as Helmut Marko reveals Sergio Perez theory'Somehow the whole thing seems to have moved forward a lot...'

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Carlos Sainz capitalises on Max Verstappen DNF for Australia win after surgeryCarlos Sainz ends Red Bull's perfect start to F1 2024 after Max Verstappen suffers first retirement in two years.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

F1 Australian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 after Verstappen retirementCarlos Sainz claimed his first Formula 1 win of 2024 at the Australian Grand Prix, leading Charles Leclerc home for a Ferrari 1-2 as Max Verstappen retired early on.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »