Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final practice at Suzuka

Max Verstappen established himself as favourite for Japanese Grand Prix qualifying by leading a one-two from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in final practice at Suzuka . Having had his nine-race winning streak ended in Australia last time out, Verstappen continued what looks set to be a strong response from Red Bull as his time of 1:29.563 put him 0.269s clear of Perez.
Mercedes continued to show promise as George Russell claimed third ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with the Silver Arrows looking to bounce back from a dismal start to the season. When to watch Sunday's Japanese GP on Sky SportsStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppFernando Alonso was fifth for Aston Martin ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who delivered a rapid first sector before making a mistake that left mystery over how close the Brit could have got to Verstappen's leading tim
