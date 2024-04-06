Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in final practice at Suzuka

Max Verstappen established himself as favourite for Japanese Grand Prix qualifying by leading a one-two from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in final practice at Suzuka . Having had his nine-race winning streak ended in Australia last time out, Verstappen continued what looks set to be a strong response from Red Bull as his time of 1:29.563 put him 0.269s clear of Perez.

Mercedes continued to show promise as George Russell claimed third ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with the Silver Arrows looking to bounce back from a dismal start to the season. When to watch Sunday's Japanese GP on Sky SportsStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppFernando Alonso was fifth for Aston Martin ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, who delivered a rapid first sector before making a mistake that left mystery over how close the Brit could have got to Verstappen's leading tim

Verstappen Red Bull Japanese Grand Prix Qualifying Suzuka Practice Sergio Perez Mercedes George Russell Lewis Hamilton Aston Martin Mclaren Lando Norris

