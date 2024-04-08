Verstappen Dominates Suzuka Race with Perfect Performance

Another perfect performance from Max Verstappen while Yuki Tsunoda brought delight to the home crowd with the first Japanese home points score in over a decade. Suzuka produced an overtake-filled race and one that was defined by strategy as much as it was racing ability. But with the majority of the grid putting in a good race, here’s how we reckoned they all stacked up.
As was the case last year, Suzuka was the home for another Max Verstappen comeback story and it was another perfect performance from the Dutchman. A lap one red flag did little to unsettle him, he created more than a second gap before the pack was given DRS meaning he could sail off into the distance. From his performance in quali, his fourth pole of the year, there was every suggestion that Verstappen would run away with it come race day and he emphatically did.Really ran his team-mate close in quali but come race day, Verstappen was always a step ahead. Regardless, it was a good race for Sergio Perez who had more to do than his team-mate but Red Bull’s strategy and the RB20, as well as a Charles Leclerc error, allowed him to move up to P2 with little fuss. His double overtake in consecutive laps of the Mercedes duo was a particular highlight.Another very strong performance from Carlos Sainz who is making the Ferrari competition less of a battle and more a one-sided processio
