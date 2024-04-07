Verstappen dominates at Suzuka with third consecutive win

As expected after the Australian GP hiccup, the three-time world champion took his third straight win in a row at Suzuka , leading from pole to finish over 11 seconds ahead of Sergio Perez . Carlos Sainz again led the Ferrari charge in third ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc. After a more promising qualifying outing, Mercedes was not a factor in the race, with George Russell finishing a distant seventh, two places ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
Our writers give their verdict on the fourth round of the 2024 season. Little action up front but Suzuka delivered a good strategy test elsewhere: 4/10 - Alex Kalinauckas The crash between Ricciardo and Albon raised hopes in the Suzuka media centre that Perez might be able to challenge Verstappen at the second start, but when he didn't and quickly fell out of DRS the race was over as a contes
