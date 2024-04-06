Verstappen concerned about Red Bull's race pace

Max Verstappen says there is a rare 'question mark' over the strength of Red Bull 's race pace heading into Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix . The world champions suffered just their second defeat in the last 21 races last time out in Melbourne but have put themselves in the best position to rebound strongly at Suzuka by locking out the grid's front row.
Verstappen starts on pole for a fifth race in succession - matching the best sequence of his career - while team-mate Sergio Perez, who pushed the world champion surprisingly closely to qualify just 0.066s adrift, takes second to secure Red Bull's first front-row lockout since 2023's season-opening round in Bahrain. Max Verstappen edges out Sergio Perez for pole with Lando Norris thirdWhen to watch Sunday's Japanese GP on Sky SportsStream every F1 race with NOW Sports Month MembershipGet Sky Sports F1 | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppMcLaren's Lando Norris starts third with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, the winner in Australia, fourt
Max Verstappen Red Bull Race Pace Japanese Grand Prix
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »