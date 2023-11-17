Vernon Kay Raises £5 Million for Children in Need

Vernon Kay was left speechless after being told he had raised an incredible £5Million pound for Children in Need during Friday's live broadcast. The TV presenter, 49, struggled to contain his emotion as show host Alex Scott, 29, read out the eye-popping amount. Vernon, who only hours earlier completed the final day of his 115-mile Ultramarathon challenge, looked in total shock as the studio audience applauded.

Alex revealed the star made £5,067,847 for the good cause before branding him 'amazing' and incredible'. The charity's 43rd appeal show raised an incredible £33.5millio





