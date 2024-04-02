Vehicle Fire Causes Traffic Build-up on M60

Emergency services are on the scene of a vehicle fire on the M60 this evening. Traffic is building due to the blaze on the at the junction 3 slip road for the A34. Police and fire crews are at the scene of the ongoing incident. A motorist stuck in the congestion has told us there are 'police, ambulances and the fire service' currently in attendance. Motorway traffic cameras show traffic building, with delays expected.

The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for further details.A burnt out car was pictured on the M60 after bursting into flames on Tuesday night (April 2). Police, paramedics and fire crews raced to the scene of the blaze that forced the slip road to be closed at the junction for the A34. Motorists reported delays of 40 minutes with queues continuing to build as the fire service worked to dampen the flames. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed. Emergency services descended on the scene shortly before 6.30pm to reports of a car fir

