Vehicle Crash and Explosion at Niagara Falls Checkpoint

A vehicle speeding toward a U.S.-Canada bridge from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls, killing two people. The incident prompted the closing of multiple border crossings for hours. Authorities determined it was not a terror attack and the FBI concluded its investigation, stating that no explosive materials were found. The matter has been handed over to the Niagara Falls Police Department for a traffic investigation.
Both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were briefed on the incident
