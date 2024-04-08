Vatican Opposes Sex Changes and Radical Gender Theory in Rare Ruling

The Vatican opposes sex changes and radical gender theory , as well as surrogate parenthood , abortions, and euthanasia. The Church recently allowed Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples . The Vatican 's doctrinal office released a declaration called 'Dignitas infinita' which argues against these practices. The ruling comes after conservative backlash against the Church's decision to bless same-sex couples .

The declaration was not directly prepared in response to the controversy, but it has been in the making for five years. Pope Francis approved the declaration after requesting that it also address poverty, migration, violence against women, human trafficking, war, and other issues

