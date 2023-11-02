Vast majority on sub-minimum wage rate are students, research suggests

Around 80% of an estimated 15,000 teenagers who are paid the sub-minimum wage “youth” rate are students, according to new research.

The minimum wage in Ireland is 11.30 euro per hour, but young workers can legally be paid the sub-minimum “youth rate”. It said that an 18-year-old in the same 35-hour-a-week job as a 20-year-old will earn 4,000 euro less over the course of a year under these rates.

It found that while all employees aged 15–19 could legally be paid the sub-minimum youth rate, just under a quarter are paid it, with the rest on a higher rate. Just over half of sub-minimum youth rate employees are women and 77% work in either the accommodation, food or retail sectors. headtopics.com

An estimated 1,500 employees state that they are paid below the minimum wage due to being employed by a relative, while an estimated 6,500 indicate that they are apprentices, according to the research.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: itvnews »

Intense blast kills over 50 people in Gaza refugee campAn intense blast has unleashed horror at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, where the Hamas-run health authority has claimed more than 50 people have been killed and 150 wounded by an Israeli strike. Buildings have been levelled in the densely-populated neighbourhood, opening up huge sinkholes, with residents likening it to an earthquake and saying that the ground began to collapse around them. Pictures show apocalyptic scenes, with scores of distraught onlookers gathered around two vast craters which some clambered into as they desperately searched for any survivors. Meanwhile, dozens of white body bags have filled up the nearby streets, awaiting burial at the hospital near the encampment. Israel's Defence Forces have said they are looking into the incident. 'More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern Strip,' a Gazan health ministry statement said. If confirmed, the number will increase an already mounting death toll in Gaza - which Hamas earlier declared had topped 8,525. The majority of those killed are thought to be civilians Read more ⮕

Intense Blast Kills Dozens in Gaza Refugee CampAn intense blast has unleashed horror at the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, where the Hamas-run health authority has claimed more than 50 people have been killed and 150 wounded by an Israeli strike. Buildings have been levelled in the densely-populated neighbourhood, opening up huge sinkholes, with residents likening it to an earthquake and saying that the ground began to collapse around them. Pictures show apocalyptic scenes, with scores of distraught onlookers gathered around two vast craters which some clambered into as they desperately searched for any survivors. Meanwhile, dozens of white body bags have filled up the nearby streets, awaiting burial at the hospital near the encampment. Israel's Defence Forces have said they are looking into the incident. 'More than 50 martyrs and around 150 wounded and dozens under the rubble, in a heinous Israeli massacre that targeted a large area of homes in Jabalia camp in the northern Strip,' a Gazan health ministry statement said. If confirmed, the number will increase an already mounting death toll in Gaza - which Hamas earlier declared had topped 8,525. The majority of those killed are thought to be civilians Read more ⮕

V&A East announces ‘The Music Is Black: A British Story’, its first major exhibitionHannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. Read more ⮕

Major Mercedes departure announced, Lewis Hamilton mind games returnCheck out all of Tuesday's main F1 news headlines in our daily round-up! Read more ⮕

‘Major technology outage’ reported at British Library after cyber incidentThe research library in London has a large deposit of the UK and world’s book collections. Read more ⮕

Major Technology Outage Hits British LibraryThe British Library is experiencing a major technology outage due to a cyber incident, affecting its online services, public wifi, and website. The library is working with the National Cyber Security Centre and cybersecurity specialists to investigate the issue. Read more ⮕