People have been heralding a common £1.50 skincare product that's 'just as good' as high-end eye creams.

Dr Shah, better known as the 'DermDoctor' on social media, is a board certified dermatologist with expertise in medical, cosmetic, and procedural dermatology. In a short clip, viewed more than 15 million times, the skin doctor says "100% pure petrolatum is the most effective occlusive moisturiser".

"I apply a gentle moisturiser first, like a Cerave cream, and then follow with Vaseline original petroleum jelly. This is best for dry skin and to protect your eyelid skin from irritating ingredients like retinol and exfoliating acids. I personally love this in the winter." headtopics.com

According to the NHS, milia are cysts that often form in groups on the nose, cheeks, forehead and eyelids. They usually appear as small white or yellow bumps. In the comments section of the video, many people seemed impressed by the doctor's beauty tip. Morrissey replied: "Putting Vaseline over my moisturiser has done wonders for my severe premature wrinkles."

Meanwhile, Kate admitted: "I just realised the reason my milia is exacerbated is because I've been using Vaseline. You just saved my skin dude." Ands Jessica who seems to suffer from acne quipped: "My acne: Am I a joke to you?" headtopics.com

