Vasectomy Services Transferred Back to General Practice in Northern Ireland

GPs in Northern Ireland have welcomed news that vasectomy services will now be transferred back to general practice almost a year after funding was withdrawn. It means vasectomies can be carried out by GPs once again instead of men having to attend hospital for the procedure. Around 1,000 patients are currently on hospital waiting lists for the procedure.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health Minister Robin Swann said the decision, which will begin to take effect immediately, will result in hundreds more procedures being carried out on men in the first year. The decision will involve in the region of £450k-£500k per year being allocated to primary care in Northern Ireland. It will take effect immediately, with a transition phase throughout 2024/25. From next year onwards, primary care will be the sole provider of health service vasectomy services. Funding was withdrawn from general practices last year for a number of services, including vasectomies, dermatology and menopause clinics. Scalpel-free vasectomies have been provided by GPs in recent years through the primary care elective care service. Funding, however, had been on a non-recurrent basis and was not provided for the second half of 2023/24 due to health service budgetary pressures

