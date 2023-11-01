Vargas first Hearts goal fires them to narrow Livingston victory

Kenneth Vargas’ first goal for Hearts earned them a hard-fought win against Livingston at Tynecastle.

Steven Naismith’s side were the better team against Livi but had failed to break them down before Vargas’ late winner. Skipper Lawrence Shankland hit the bar in the first half and saw another effort flash wide after the break. But Naismith’s two subs combined to give the Gorgie faithful something to cheer about.

The striker is in really good form right now and he was the Jambos’ best player against Livingston by a country mile.Some of his hold-up play was superb, he linked the game for Steven Naismith’s side and was a constant threat to Livi.He’s Hearts’ main man and if they’re going to trouble Rangers on Sunday and reach the Viaplay Cup Final, he might need to have the game of his life to get them there. headtopics.com

Against Livingston, he played left-footed Stephen Kingsley on the right of his back three, with Frankie Kent playing centrally and Kye Rowles on the left.But it’s still not ideal having a player on that side who is regularly turning back on to his preferred foot.Naismith has options, with out-of-form Toby Sibbick and Odel Offiah on the Tynecastle bench last night.

Important three points Hearts gaffer Naismith badly needed this victory to keep the Hearts’ fans off his back for another week at least. But Kenneth Vargas’ late winner lifted everyone in the stadium and had the gaffer breathing a sigh of relief on the touchline. headtopics.com

