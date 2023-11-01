Vargas' first goal earns Hearts win over Livingston

Kenneth Vargas' first goal for Hearts delivered a much-needed Scottish Premiership victory for Steven Naismith as his side eventually broke down a stubborn Livingston.

A neat pass from Jorge Grant, which wiped out the Livingston defence, was met and smashed into the roof of the net from close range by the substitute.Keep up to date with Livingston Lawrence Shankland left the crossbar shaking with a vicious strike, before forcing a strong save from the palms of a busy Jack Hamilton.On one such occasion, Joel Nouble was tugged by the diminutive Cammy Devlin in a mismatched tussle. The home midfielder was cautioned and replaced off at the break.

Hearts recorded 25 shots to Livingston's three, with 10 on target to the visitors zero. Scintillating supremacy. But, when it comes to the one stat that matters, it's all too close for comfort. For Livingston, though, it was another performance lacking anything resembling a threat in attack. It was 11 men behind the ball at all times and made for some very bleak viewing. headtopics.com

