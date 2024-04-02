Varane's Concerns about Heading the Ball

Varane says heading the ball 'has damaged my body'. How many more like him are there, living with the fear of what they have already done? Varane has missed a number of games this season due to concussion (Photo: Getty) “No one in football wants to find out if football is a killer,” said Dawn Astle, daughter of Jeff, a magnificent footballer and a man who died too young. No further words needed, really. Everything else is window dressing.
How could she be wrong because how could you ever want to know, and how could football still be the same once you did? concluded that his job killed him. A further examination of his brain in 2014 found that Alzheimer’s was a previously inexact diagnosis. Astle had suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative condition brought on by repeated mild brain trauma. Astle is one of so many, countless names that run like a seam through British football greatnes
Raphael Varane believes heading the ball has 'damaged' his body
Raphael Varane believes heading the ball has ‘damaged’ his bodyVarane says that he advises his seven-year-old son not to head the ball when he plays.
