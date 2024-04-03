Varane and Evans set to be available for Manchester United's fixture against Chelsea

Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are set to be available for Manchester United's Premier League fixture away to Chelsea. The Manchester Evening News reported on Wednesday morning Varane was hopeful of recovering from an impact injury that forced him off in the 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday. Evans has missed the last two games with a knock but the 36-year-old is due to be involved in United's final team training session on Wednesday afternoon.

The probable availability of Varane, Evans and Harry Maguire is well-timed after fellow centre halves Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Victor Lindelof (hamstring) were ruled out for a month. "No more issues, we don't need," Ten Hag said. "On the frontline and midfield, we are okay and we have options there but in the backline we have a lack of options

