VAR ruining the enjoyment of live football

In my instant fan / writer reaction on The Mag after last night’s 1-1 draw with Everton, I stated that I was almost at the point of stopping watching live football because of VAR.I watched a few Championship games over the Easter weekend featuring the likes of Leicester, Leeds and Ipswich and they were enjoyable and much better for not having VAR. I was always against VAR from the off and exactly for the reasons we are seeing now in entirely every game.

This kind of thing might work in top level Rugby Union but that is an entirely different sport to football. It is not as fast and as intensive, and the referee seems to be in total control of proceeding

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NUFCTheMag / 🏆 124. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kenny Miller hits Rangers Var boiling point on air in conspiracy solution blastThe bemused former Ibrox star was left raging after the Ibrox centre-back was punished against Benfica.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Bobby Madden delivers unflinching verdict on 9 Var controversiesIt's been an explosive week in Scottish football with the former whistler providing his expert opinion

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Why VAR did not award Liverpool penalty for Jeremy Doku challengeLiverpool players appealed for a penalty deep into stoppage time but Michael Oliver chose not to award a spot kick against Manchester City

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

'Am I saying something stupid?' - Nuno bemoans VARNottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo says Brighton's Jakub Moder should have had a 'clear red card' in his side's 1-0 defeat.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Klopp gives honest take on Liverpool penalty decision after VAR denialLiverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave an honest take on the decision to deny the Reds a late penalty for a challenge of Alexis Mac Allister

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

4 Hibs vs Rangers ref calls from Moriah-Welsh Var mystery to furious red verdictTemperatures were raised at Easter Road as Philippe Clement's side reached the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »