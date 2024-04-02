Vaping Linked to Increased Risk of Heart Failure, Study Finds

Research is the most conclusive evidence yet that vaping may cause heart failure — an incurable condition when the heart is unable to pump blood around the body properly. An increasing number of studies are linking e-cigarettes to harmful effects and finding that it might not be as safe as previously thought. "Substantially" increases the risk of heart failure according to a major study which will have implications for millions of Britons.

Are almost 20 per cent more likely to develop heart failure over a four-year period compared with people who have never used them. This increased risk was calculated after adjusting for typical factors that can cause the condition, such as obesity or whether the participants were smokers

