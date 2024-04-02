Vape sellers back ban on disposable vapes but say it's not happening quickly enough

With a year to go until disposable vapes are outlawed, there is a small but vocal minority of vape sellers who are backing the ban. Doug Mutter, who runs Edinburgh-based e-cig shop chain VPZ, is one of those who supports single-use vapes being outlawed on April 1 next year. However, he says it’s not happening quickly enough. It comes after the Daily Record’s Bin The Vapes campaign, launched last January, helped grow the momentum for a full-scale disposables ban.

That culminated in the announcement that the nasty, polluting gadgets will be outlawed across Scotland, England and Wales from next Spring. But Doug told the Record there still remains a “major problem where irresponsible retailers are supplying disposable to youths throughout the country with no licensing and controls”

