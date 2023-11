Vanessa Kirby and Rooney Mara attended the Napoleon world premiere in Paris. Kirby wore a black backless gown with a thigh-high leg slit and metallic gold embellishment. Mara opted for an off-the-shoulder crop top and chiffon skirt. They were there to support Joaquin Phoenix, who stars in the film.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.