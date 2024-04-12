Van Gerwen Defeats Littler in Darts Premier League Final

Van Gerwen got the better of Littler . Littler , however, tops the table and has won three PDC titles so far this year. The DutchmanAn unfiltered Michael van Gerwen slammed Luke Littler once again after beating the teenager in the final of the Darts Premier League night 11 in Birmingham. Littler had been hoping for a third-straight win in the competition - and would have been the first person to have achieved the feat had he done so - but missed out in the final, losing 6-3 to his Dutch rival.
The 17-year-old had once again got the better of world champion Luke Humphries in a rematch of the world finals at the start of this year, beating his fellow Brit 6-5 in a thriller of a semi-final. Also getting the better of Rob Cross in his first game of the night, it looked like Littler would run riot again to further extend his lead at the top of the table days after making the front cover of Forbes 30 under 30, but a resilient Van Gerwen stepped in his way to secure his fourth nightly win of the competition. After the evening's play, the Dutchman, 34, and seven-time Premier League champion, who had previously said the teen's performances 'weren't convincing', took aim at Littler, insisting he is still the one to beat despite his indifferent recent run of for
Van Gerwen Littler Darts Premier League Final Win Competition Teenager Dutch Rival World Champion Luke Humphries Rob Cross Form
