Van Driver Begs Eco-Zealots to Let Him Pass During Protest

This is the moment a van driver begs eco-zealots from Just Stop Oil to just let him past after they began to slow march outside Parliament this morning. The video, which was filmed outside the Palace of Westminster shows a horde of activists opening up placards in the street and beginning to trudge down the road. After begging with the protesters to leave the road and let him by, the van driver is seen being approached and spoken to by a member of the group, who condescendingly tells him they have 'no choice' but to act. As the group walk down the road, a chorus of car horns can be heard being tooted as the traffic along the busy Central London road ground to a halt. Police have since confirmed they have made 15 arrests. It's the first incident of the campaign group's planned three weeks of action across London which they claim will cause disruption on an 'unprecedented scale.' This is the moment a van driver begs eco-zealots from Just Stop Oil to just let him past After begging with the protesters to leave the road and let him by, the van driver is seen being approached and spoken to by a member of the group The Met has vowed to 'use all available powers' as part of its policing response to Just Stop Oil protestors 'to allow Londoners to continue their daily business' during the group's protest

Driver investigated after crashing into cyclists in solidarity ride for PalestineSpanish police are investigating a driver who crashed into cyclists participating in a bike ride in Madrid to show support for Palestine. Five cyclists sustained minor injuries. The driver knocked over several cyclists before fleeing the scene. He later turned himself in to the police, claiming to have been assaulted by some of the cyclists. Police are investigating him for dangerous driving. Read more ⮕

TOM'S Driver Sasahara Involved in High-Speed Crash at SuzukaTOM'S driver Sasahara was involved in a high-speed crash at Suzuka during the penultimate round of the season. His car cleared the catch fencing and he was diagnosed with concussion. Sasahara has been released from the hospital but his participation in the season finale is uncertain. Read more ⮕

Driver arrested for drug possession and being unfit through drink or drugsWest Mercia Police detain and arrest a driver on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs and being unfit through drink or drugs after a foot chase in Beatrice Street. Read more ⮕

Truck Driver Awarded £35k After Botched Dental TreatmentA truck driver receives £35k compensation after a dental treatment gone wrong leaves him with multiple teeth extractions and in excruciating pain. The initial implants failed due to a lack of bone in his gums, which was not properly assessed. It was later discovered that he had periodontal disease, making the implants unsuitable. Finally, he found a practice willing to treat him. Read more ⮕

Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians at London bus stopA man in his 20s has been arrested after a driver struck down eight people waiting at a bus stop in Aldwych, London. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, is not being treated as terror-related. The pedestrians were taken to the hospital for treatment and the driver has been taken into custody on suspicion of dangerous driving. Read more ⮕

Collision between Ferrari and Red Bull drivers at Formula 1 raceDuring a Formula 1 race, a collision occurred between the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and the Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, resulting in Perez's retirement from the race. Read more ⮕