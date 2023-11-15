Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 reveals second launch clan

The Chinese Room has given us an incredibly brief look at the second of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2's four launch clans. After showing off the Brujah reveal, The Chinese Room isn't giving much away, making me wish these reveals would have been left until the studio was up for giving us more details about the game itself.

The teaser, above, gives us a taste of their blood magic, weaponising said blood and flinging it at enemies, while the accompanying mage playstyle favours those who are happy to keep their distance. In Bloodlines 2, the Tremere are licking their wounds after an attack on their main chantry, and that's about all we know about them so far

PCGAMER

