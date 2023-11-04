Valerien Ismael has full squad available for Huddersfield game

Press conferences before games are usually focussed on managers updating on injured players, providing news of any new problems and highlighting anything else that might have an influence on team selection. There were times last season when the head coaches at the club – particularly Slaven Bilic - could easily fill half an hour just talking about injuries and potential return dates for players

. Today, Valerien Ismael had no injuries and, with the return of Ryan Andrews from suspension, he has been able to prepare for tomorrow’s game at Huddersfield with his entire squad available to him.“Oh, that’s a long, long time ago,” he said, adding: “Actually, having availability over 80% at any time is good because you always tend to have one or two players with something.“That’s especially the case in the Championship where you face a lot of games in short periods of time.” It’s worth pointing out the medical team, which often came in for questioning last season when the number of injured players ran into the teens, has not changed. It’s still the same medical team, but obviously with a different head coach who may be leading them and utilising them in a different way. “I think it just goes to show the work we have put in with the medical department is very good,” said Ismael. “The communication between us is good, we trust each other and that has played a big part in us having 100% availabilit

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford boss can't remember last time he had 100% availabilityIn January, Watford had 16 players unavailable - tomorrow Valerien Ismael will pick his team and subs at Huddersfield from a fully fit squad without…

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »

THE YORKSHİRE POST: Huddersfield Town to assess key forward in mixed injury news ahead of Watford's visitHuddersfield Town are monitoring forward Delano Burgzorg ahead of Saturday's visit of Watford, but welcome David Kasumu and Josh Ruffels back into the fold.

Source: The Yorkshire Post | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Leeds United line-ups vs Leicester with Piroe-Rutter switch finally madeLeeds United host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime with choices at Daniel Farke's disposal so we tasked our club writers to name the XIs they would pick

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Nathan Eovaldi’s resilient Game 5 embodies Rangers’ championship runEovaldi gutted through six innings, stranding nine runners, to lead the Rangers to their first World Series championship.

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

LEEDSNEWS: Championship attendance table: How Leeds United compare to Leicester City, Sunderland and rivalsA look at the Championship attendance table to see where Leeds United rank.

Source: LeedsNews | Read more »

CRASH_NET_F1: Leclerc: Ferrari “will do everything” to beat Mercedes to P2 in championshipCharles Leclerc has vowed that Ferrari “will do everything” to beat Mercedes to second in the 2023 constructors’ F1 championship.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 | Read more »