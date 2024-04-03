Valerie Bertinelli Leaves The Drew Barrymore Show in NYC

Valerie Bertinelli was seen leaving a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City on Wednesday morning. The 63-year-old actress flashed a smile as she was escorted through a crowd of her fans after she finished up her interview. The performer - who recently opened up about going through some of the most difficult years of her life - layered up in a jet-black and double-breasted coat worn on top of a dark green dress.

Bertinelli also donned a pair of high-top leather shoes and her beautiful brunette hair fell onto her shoulders. The Hot In Cleveland star's appearance on the show took place just after she told People that her new relationship was 'unlike any connection I've ever felt' during a new interview. Valerie Bertinelli stayed comfortable while leaving a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City on Wednesday morning The performer confirmed that she had a new man in her life during a sit-down with the outle

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Valerie Bertinelli, 63, reveals she met her new boyfriend - a writer from the East CoastValerie Bertinelli is taking about her new boyfriend, who is a writer from the East Coast. The One Day At A Time veteran has told People in their new cover story that she met the man online years ago.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Valerie Bertinelli, 63, reveals she met her new boyfriend - a writer from the East CoastValerie Bertinelli is taking about her new boyfriend, who is a writer from the East Coast. The One Day At A Time veteran has told People in their new cover story that she met the man online years ago.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Valerie Bertinelli, 63, reveals she met her new boyfriend - a writer from the East CoastValerie Bertinelli took to instagram after receiving messages about too much filter use and one about a false wig. Valerie went makeup free and filter free to show off her natural roots.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Valerie Bertinelli, 63, reveals her mystery East Coast writer boyfriend is 10 years YOUNGER but is...She is 63-years-old which means he is 53-years-old. And she feels good about it adding he is 'mature, kind, thoughtful, and patient.' And she added that they see each other every three weeks.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Valerie Bertinelli, 63, reveals her mystery East Coast writer boyfriend is 10 years YOUNGER but is...Valerie Bertinelli lovingly looks back on a whirlwind of a year spent with family and friends as she celebrates the good times and memories made in 2023 for this montage video uploaded to her Instagram account.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Valerie Bertinelli looks happy as she exits Drew Barrymore's show in NYC... after saying her new...Valerie Bertinelli puts on a stylish display as she leaves the CBS studios after The Drew Barrymore Show appearance out in New York City. The stunning 63-year old dons a black jacket over a green ensemble.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »