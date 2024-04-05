Valerie Bertinelli Finds it Easy to Give Up Alcohol and Embraces Sobriety

Valerie Bertinelli , the 63-year-old cookbook author, reveals that she is happy without alcohol and finds it surprisingly easy to give up. She lost 10lbs after quitting drinking and now enjoys the feeling of being sober.

Bertinelli is currently in a happy relationship with a younger writer and is content with her life. She no longer needs alcohol to enhance her happiness and even celebrates with ginger ale in a wine glass. However, she admits that she may have a drink if she truly desires one.

